MILFORD, Del. - Break out your tie-dye, bell bottoms and headbands because the annual Hippie Fest fundraiser is returning to the Causey Mansion on Aug. 16. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event lasts until 8 p.m.
The Funsters will perform live music of the 60s and 70s for their second appearance at Hippie Fest. Organizers ask visitors to bring blankets and chairs to watch on the lawn.
Food trucks will be available and no outside food is permitted.
Attendees must be at least 21-years-old with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Milford Museum for $40 until July 31, and $45 beginning Aug. 1.