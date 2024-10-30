MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 27, Milford Police and the K-9 Unit, apprehended two suspects during a burglary at a home on South East 2nd Street at about 7:47 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a broken window with a chair underneath the window. Milford police used the K9 Unit at this point, per procedure, and conducted a search of the home. The suspects, Eddie Roundtree, 56-years-old, and Yvonne Pickle, 52-years-old, were found with a large knife within reach and drug paraphernalia nearby, said police.
Both were charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a deadly weapon during a felony and second-degree burglary. Roundtree and Pickle were committed to the Department of Correction on bonds of $11,750 each, with an additional $2,500 bond for Pickle on a probation violation.