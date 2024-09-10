MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department arrested Bobby A. Pitts, 30, of Milford, on multiple gun and drug charges following an investigation into the sale of illicit drugs.
On Sept. 10, police say detectives executed a search warrant at a house in the 900 Block of SE 2nd Street with the assistance of the Milford Police Department’s Special Operations Group and K9 Unit.
During the search, authorities seized crack cocaine and three guns, one of which was identified as a "ghost gun" or untraceable gun say police. Pitts was charged with several felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Pitts was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of $44,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.