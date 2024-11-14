Gun

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 7:04 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found property damage to a car and building but no injuries.

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Nov. 5 at Brightway Commons in Milford.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Jayden Sykes, 18, of Milford, Jawuan Satirin, 19, of Lincoln, and a 17-year-old male from Milford. This week, police located and arrested all three.

Charges include:

  • Jayden Sykes: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, five counts of Reckless Endangering First Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. Sykes was committed to the Department of Correction with a cash bail set at $80,100.

  • Jawuan Satirin: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, ten counts of Reckless Endangering First Degree, Criminal Mischief under $1,000, Criminal Mischief over $1,000, and Disorderly Conduct. Satirin’s cash bail was set at $79,000.

  • 17-year-old: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18, ten counts of Reckless Endangering First Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief under $1,000, Criminal Mischief over $1,000, and Disorderly Conduct. The juvenile was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a secured bail of $84,000.

The investigation remains active and Milford Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

