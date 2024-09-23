MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District has partnered with the Milford Public Library to support its Spanish dual-language immersion and multilingual students.
The 2024-2025 Year-Round Spanish Reading Program is designed for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, but sixth- and seventh-graders and the community are also welcome to participate.
Anis López, co-manager of the children’s library, expressed excitement about being part of the program.
"This partnership has been amazing. It's one of the best things that we could have done. Just spreading literature and just having kids fall in love for books and reading has been amazing. We are so glad to even be hosting this and be a part of a kid's future," López said.
Ilianny Abbad, Milford School District’s dual-language immersion specialist, emphasized the importance of extending learning beyond the school day.
"I think this is an opportunity that is very valuable, especially because not all the children have access at home to books or reading materials so that they can continue elevating their reading skills," Abbad said.
When selecting books for the program, which helps strengthen both first and second language skills through activities in reading, listening, and speaking, López said she aims to combine fun with learning.
"I always make sure to pick out a fiction book and nonfiction so they get to enjoy a story, and I always pick out something that has something to laugh or something that's very interactive, and then I pick out a nonfiction book just to tell them that, you know what? Like if we're reading a book about elephants, let's learn some facts about elephants, too," López said.
The program will be held one Wednesday a month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Public Library’s Children’s Library. The sessions are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26, April 30, and May 28.
Students who are part of the Milford School District should register here. Registration is not required for students outside of the school district.