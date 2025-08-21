MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford is urging locals to read or listen to full messages from the city rather than relying on AI-generated summaries, which officials say have led to serious misunderstandings, including missed payment deadlines and service disconnections.
According to city officials, an increasing number of mobile devices are automatically summarizing messages using artificial intelligence, leading to issues.
"While these tools can be helpful in certain contexts, they often omit or misinterpret important details in our official messages," said Milford in a Facebook post. "In several cases, customers who relied solely on AI-generated summaries—rather than reading or listening to the full message—missed key information, including final payment deadlines."
To prevent further problems, the city recommends that people disable AI summarization features in their messaging apps and fully review any communications sent by the City of Milford.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Milford Customer Service at 302-422-6616.