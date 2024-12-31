MILFORD, Del. - A military ordnance found at a seafood plant in Milford Dec. 30 was turned over to Delaware State Police.
On Dec. 30, Carlisle Fire Company responded to Sea Watch International for a call displayed as "withheld" in nature at 10:34 a.m. DSP confirmed to CoastTV that a military ordnance was found on the conveyor belt of the seafood plant where trucks offload clams.
Evidence suggests the ordnance came from the ocean when picking up the clams. DSP says it was common practice during World War I for items like this to be disposed of at sea.
DSP's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team turned it over to the Dover Air Force Base for proper disposal.