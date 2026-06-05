MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Farmers Market is returning for the 2026 season, giving shoppers a chance to purchase fresh produce, homemade goods and locally crafted products each Saturday through the end of September.
The Town of Millsboro announced the market will open on Saturday, June 6, at Millsboro Town Hall. The weekly event will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 26.
The market features local farmers, growers, artisans and small businesses offering seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, handcrafted items and other locally produced products.
Town officials said the market provides an opportunity for community members and visitors to support local businesses.
The Millsboro Farmers Market is held at Millsboro Town Hall and admission is free.