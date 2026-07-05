GEORGETOWN, Del. — A 32-year-old Millsboro man died Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Peterkins Road near Georgetown, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said the crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on July 5 as a Honda Accord was driving south on Peterkins Road and negotiating a slight left-hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the car drove off the west side of the road before re-entering the road, rotating off the east side and hitting two trees, according to state police. The Honda then rolled onto its roof.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.
A 31-year-old woman from Millsboro, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Peterkins Road was closed for about three hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Tips can also be submitted through a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.