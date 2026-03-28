Millsboro plans America 250 celebration in June

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Millsboro will host a community-wide celebration this summer to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The event, “America 250: Millsboro Celebrates!,” is scheduled for June 27 and will commemorate the semi-quincentennial of the United States Declaration of Independence.
Millsboro officials say the celebration will highlight Millsboro’s history and cultural heritage, from its ties to the Nanticoke Indian Tribe to generations of residents who have shaped the town.
Organizers of the commemoration are planning a mix of educational programming, historical reflections and family-friendly activities aimed at bringing the community together. The town says event is part of a broader nationwide effort to recognize the milestone anniversary, often referred to as America250.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate, says the town, and share local history and take part in the planned festivities.