MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department has formed a nearly full staff under Chief David Moyer.
Millsboro Police Chief David Moyer has nearly completed his 2026 goal of hiring 21 officers and staff positions after making 20 hires.
Chief Moyer says the staff at the Millsboro Police Department is at a level they've never seen before.
"This is the highest level that our staff has ever been at," Chief Moyer tells CoastTV. "We're one away from our full staff of police officers. We're lotted for 21; we currently are at 20. One is in training."
When asked about not only hirings but also the shifting of roles within the department to better fill roster gaps, Chief Moyer pointed to the importance of mental health. The more officers the police department has, the less likely they are to be overworked.
"Law enforcement is death by a million cuts," Chief Moyer says. "Those little tiny cuts, although they may not be significant, it does take a toll on their mental health. So, really focusing and developing strategies of ways we can, for one, recognize it and then two address it to make sure we have mentally healthy and physically healthy police officers."
The rapid growth Millsboro and surrounding Sussex County towns are seeing was another point of emphasis for adding officers and staff to the police department. Chief Moyer says that not only will the increased staff benefit Millsboro, but the Delaware State Police and nearby areas, such as Dagsboro and Georgetown, in scenarios where mutual aid is necessary.
CoastTV spoke to neighbors in Millsboro about the security that an increased law enforcement presence brings.
Greg Schoolden lives in town and, like many, has seen the growth firsthand.
"It's growing like crazy," says Schoolden. "More police force is always good. I do feel safe in this area, even before the increase in police presence."
Melody MacNamara works at the Nectar Cafe & Juice Bar in downtown Millsboro and has lived in the area for about 6 years.
"We think it's great. Very positive direction for Millsboro," McNamara says. "It's an asset. I think that the current police chief is trying to do everything that the town can do to ensure the safety, not only of the businesses, but also of the new residents."
Chief Moyer says serving Millsboro has been an absolute pleasure.
The Millsboro Police Department, in collaboration with the Delaware State Police Academy, is currently accepting applications for its 107th Recruit Class.