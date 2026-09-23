Photo of woman holding bags

Millsboro Town Council approved the final site plans for The Mill Retail Center on Route 113. 

MILLSBORO, Del. - A new shopping center, called "The Mill Retail Center", will soon arrive in Millsboro fit with new shopping, dining and jobs for the area. 

The Millsboro Town Council approved the final site plans for the Mill Retail Center on Route 113 and the project is planned to be at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars site. 

The Mill Retail Center site plan

The shopping center will include 17,000 square feet of commercial space along with a 6,000-square-foot restaurant fit for 124 seats. 

The site plan includes 142 parking spaces as well as 2,100 square feet in retail space. 

As of right now, Southern Delaware Brewing is a planned tenant and no other tenants have been confirmed. 

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Victoria Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the CoastTV news team in July 2026. Her areas of interest span race, community, and criminal justice. She graduated from American University in the spring of 2026.

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