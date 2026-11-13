MILLVILLE, Del. - The Millville Volunteer Fire Company recently donated rescue equipment and protective gear to Mexico through the organization Firefighters Without Borders.
The fire company said the donation included hydraulic rescue tools, firefighting turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus facepieces. MVFC said the equipment had either been replaced or reached its required replacement date under U.S. safety standards but could still be useful in other jurisdictions where regulations differ.
Millville recently upgraded its hydraulic rescue tools to battery-powered models, allowing the department to remove its older equipment from fire apparatus to make room for the replacements.
Although the donated gear had reached its replacement requirements, the fire company said it could still benefit firefighters in other countries.
The equipment was donated through Firefighters Without Borders, an organization that helps provide firefighting resources to departments in need.
"By extending the life of essential fire response equipment, we are helping fire departments and volunteer groups protect their communities," said the organization.