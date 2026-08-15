MILTON, Del. - A Milton community event will connect families with resources and school supplies ahead of the new school year.
Milton Back-to-School event to support local families
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Broadcast Journalist
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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Grace Eckerle
Broadcast Journalist
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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