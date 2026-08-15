school supplies sit on a desk, a globe and backpack are in the background

A Milton event Sunday will connect families with community resources and free school supplies ahead of the new school year.

MILTON, Del. - A Milton community event will connect families with resources and school supplies ahead of the new school year.

Park Royal Apartments will host the community outreach and back-to-school drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at 500 Palmer St. The event is designed to help families facing challenges with housing, food, finances, child care and other household expenses.

Organizers will provide information about available support services, along with school supplies for local children. Dr. Alisha Broughton, who organized the event, said the goal is to make sure families have the support they need as the school year begins.

The event is open to the public, according to organizers. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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