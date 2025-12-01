MILTON, Del. — Milton Police arrested 44-year-old Shannon Hilton after responding to a domestic disturbance which revealed more than a violated court order.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 28, at approximately 11:19 p.m., in the area of Bay Avenue. Hilton had fled the scene in a black Ford F350 pickup truck but was located by an officer on State Route 16.
The investigation revealed that Hilton had violated a previous court-ordered no-contact order with a female. The mother of the female attempted to leave the scene when Hilton used his truck to ram into the back of her vehicle, causing damage to both cars.
Hilton fled the scene again but was stopped by police and was arrested. While in custody, he attempted to break out of the vehicle by kicking the window and door, causing damage to the police car.
During further processing at the Milton Police Department, a computer check revealed an active warrant from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Hilton was charged with the following crimes:
- Aggravated Menacing
- Breach of Release
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 dollars
- Criminal Mischief over $1,000 dollars
- Fugitive from another state
- Leaving the scene of a property collision accident
- Driving while suspended or revoked
Hilton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and received a $4,000 cash bond. He was subsequently committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution pending extradition to Maryland.