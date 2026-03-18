WILMINGTON, Del. - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a man from Milton with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition on March 17.
According to the indictment, 34-year-old Andre Brickhouse was found in possession of a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a large-capacity magazine, and 21 rounds of ammunition on Dec. 9, 2025. He was also prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a prior felony conviction.
Brickhouse is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. If convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
According to the Department of Justice, the charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and Brickhouse is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.