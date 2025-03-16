Pettyjohn

MILTON, Del. - Eddie Pettyjohn, a racing pioneer and beloved member of the Milton community, died Saturday morning at the age of 77-years-old.

Pettyjohn was a trailblazer in Delaware motorsports, becoming what is believed to be the first Delawarean to compete at NASCAR’s highest level. A dominant dirt track racer in the Mid-Atlantic, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in June 1973 at Dover Downs, now known as Dover Motor Speedway.

Though his first NASCAR start ended in a last-place finish, Pettyjohn showed resilience. Just a few months later, he finished in tenth place in his second race. His final NASCAR appearance came in September 1974, when he briefly led a lap before finishing in twenty-fourth place.

Pettyjohn chose to remain close to home and earned his final win in 2009 at Delaware International Speedway at the age of 63. Beyond the track, Pettyjohn was a fixture in the Milton community, running PJ’s Auto Repair for nearly 50 years. 

Arrangements have not yet been announced for Pettyjohn's funeral.

