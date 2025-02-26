MILTON, Del. — The Milton Theatre has warned of a scam alert warning about unauthorized individuals falsely claiming to sell vendor spots for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade event. The theater emphasized that it is not responsible for vendor sales, as the event is organized by Irish Eyes Milton.
According to the Milton Theatre, scammers have been reaching out via social media and private messages, attempting to sell fake vendor spots while falsely associating themselves with the theater. Milton Police have been alerted to the scam.
“If someone reaches out to you privately or posting on social media offering a vendor spot claiming to be from the Milton Theatre, this is NOT LEGITIMATE,” the theater stated in an announcement on social media.
Organizers urge anyone who receives such an offer to verify information directly with the theater before making any payments. They also encourage attendees to report any suspicious activity. For official event details, visit miltontheatre.com.