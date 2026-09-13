MILTON, Del. — The Town of Milton is beginning work on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan aimed at improving transportation safety and reducing deadly or serious crashes.
The grant-funded project will examine conditions throughout Milton's transportation network and identify potential safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and other road users.
As part of the planning process, officials will review several previous studies, including the town's Traffic Calming Committee Report, the Delaware Route 16 Corridor Study, Milton Municipal Freight Plan, Milton Active Transportation Plan, Coastal Corridors Plan and Milton Transportation Improvement District Safety Analysis.
According to town documents, the project will also include a review of traffic counts and volumes, crash history, crashes involving injuries or deaths, police narratives, bicycle and pedestrian crashes and incidents involving trucks.
A presentation on the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan is scheduled for Monday night's Milton Town Council meeting.
The project timeline calls for final recommendations and the completed plan to be presented to Town Council in July 2027.