MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council has been discussing whether or not to introduce parking fees in the downtown area, with locals and business owners weighing the potential impact.
Harry, a local in Milton, believes the issue is overstated.
“People park at the firehouse or along other spots,” Harry said, noting that there are already plenty of free parking options available.
Colleen Garvey, another resident, said the availability of free parking is one of Milton’s key attractions, especially compared to nearby coastal towns.
“It kind of discourages people from coming into town,” Garvey said.
Town officials emphasize that they want to maintain Milton’s historic charm while also making the town more accessible. Though additional spaces are available, demand for parking remains high.