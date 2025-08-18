MILTON, Del. - Milton’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget is set to move closer to final approval on Monday as the Town Council reviews revenues, expenditures, and adjustments to fees and tax rates. The budget covers the period from Oct. 1, 2025 through Sept. 30, 2026.
The proposed General Fund projects $5,554,505 in revenues while calculating that Milton will have $4,948,948 in expenses. This includes $1,688,280 in grants and committed fund revenues, along with $1,096,970 allocated for capital improvements and non-operating expenses.
Several fee increases are in the proposed budget. The town says it is following recommendations that PFM Group Consulting provided during fiscal years 2024 and 2025:
Property tax rate will rise from 42 cents to 43.4 cents per $100 of assessed value — a 3.35 percent increase tied to the average of the Consumer Price Index and Employment Cost Index.
Waste collection fee will increase from $80 to $83 per quarter.
Debt service fees will increase from $8.50 to $12.00 per quarter.
The Town Council says it could vote on the proposed budget during Monday's meeting which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Library on Union Street.