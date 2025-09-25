GEORGETOWN, Del. – A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles shut down part of Route 113 on Wednesday morning, leaving two men hurt and a driver cited for inattentive driving.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. just north of Shortly Road. Investigators say a Nissan Quest, driven by a 74-year-old man from York, Pa., was heading south in the left lane when it failed to stop and struck the back of a Honda Civic that was waiting at a red light.

The impact pushed the Honda into the right lane, where it slid beneath the trailer of a stopped International tractor-trailer. The Nissan then continued forward and hit a Ford Econoline van, which was pushed into a Ford Maverick stopped ahead.

NISSAN QUEST CRASH

The Nissan Quest after its driver hit another car that resulted in a large Wednesday crash in Georgetown (Georgetown Fire Company).

Troopers say the Nissan’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and cited for inattentive driving. The Honda’s driver, a 39-year-old man from Middle River, Md., was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the tractor-trailer, the Econoline van and the Maverick were not hurt.

Route 113 was closed for an extended period of time Wednesday as crews investigated and cleared the roadway.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you