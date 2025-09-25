GEORGETOWN, Del. – A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles shut down part of Route 113 on Wednesday morning, leaving two men hurt and a driver cited for inattentive driving.
According to Delaware State Police, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. just north of Shortly Road. Investigators say a Nissan Quest, driven by a 74-year-old man from York, Pa., was heading south in the left lane when it failed to stop and struck the back of a Honda Civic that was waiting at a red light.
The impact pushed the Honda into the right lane, where it slid beneath the trailer of a stopped International tractor-trailer. The Nissan then continued forward and hit a Ford Econoline van, which was pushed into a Ford Maverick stopped ahead.
Troopers say the Nissan’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and cited for inattentive driving. The Honda’s driver, a 39-year-old man from Middle River, Md., was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the tractor-trailer, the Econoline van and the Maverick were not hurt.
Route 113 was closed for an extended period of time Wednesday as crews investigated and cleared the roadway.