DOVER Del.- The Monster Mile Laps For Charity returns Sept. 14 and is looking for candidates for the next round of donations where fans can drive the cars. Below are some options for charity participants:
- Regular session: $75 per car, five laps around the track behind a Dover track car.
- VIP Session: $125 per car, eight laps around the track individually behind a Dover track car.
- Pace Car Passenger: $50 per person, ride shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car for five laps.
- Photo at the monster monument: $25 per car, take a photograph to remember with your car in front of the famous 46-foot tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.
- Track treasures trailer: (Prices vary by item), Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners will be available for purchase.
Pre-register your car at speedwaycharities.org and for more information or to donate, email gcamp@dovermotorspeedway.com.