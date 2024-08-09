LONG NECK, Del. - A Community Bank is currently under construction at the corner of Route 5 and 24. However, skeletal remains have been found outside of the bounds of a cemetery on the property.
According to the state's Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, unmarked human skeletal remains were recently found during development of the property. A total of five unmarked burials were confirmed and at least one of them is that of a child.
The department said the burials are likely from between 1860 and 1920, but that there is potential for burials from as early as the 1770s. Research conducted by the state indicated that the burials may belong to the Lingo, Collins and/or Marvel families. The marked cemetery on the property is locally known as "The Lingo Cemetery."
Identified property owners during the potential period of the burials include the following. William John Lingo (1720-1770) and his wife Elizabeth A. Merritt Burns Lingo (1723-1788), Samuel Lingo Sr. (1740-1806) and his wife Comfort Stewart Lingo (1748-1796), Henry J. Lingo Sr. (1742-1831), Henry Lingo (1780-1853), Elisha Lingo (1784-1860) and his wife Elizabeth Foster Lingo (1784-?), Lemuel B. Lingo (1821-1861) and his wife Martha Collins Marvel Lingo (1827-1902), William E. Lingo (1833-1900), Thomas P. Collins (1821-1896) and his wife Lydia Lingo Collins (1835-?), and Charles S. Lingo (1858-?). Elisha G. Lingo (1851-1933) and John R. Lingo (1861-1937) were also owners, but are believed to be buried in other cemeteries.
In Dec., the cemetery was planned to be moved for the new Community Bank location, drawing upset reaction from the community.
The state encourages anyone who has reason to believe they may be lineal descendants of the unknown individuals discovered or have evidence they have relatives buried in this cemetery should contact the Director, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs at 302-736-7400.