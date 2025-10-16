airport rf in milford

Airport Road, between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Canterbury Road, will be closed to all traffic starting Oct. 27

MILFORD, Del.- Two roads in Milford will close later this month as part of a roundabout construction project. 

City officials say Airport Road, between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Canterbury Road (Route 15), will be closed to all traffic starting Oct. 27 until March 6, 2026.

Then, beginning Nov. 24, Canterbury Road at the intersection with Airport Road will also close to all traffic through March 6, 2026.

During the closures, drivers will need to follow a posted detour plan. Access to businesses and nearby homes will remain open.

The city says it apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as crews work to improve safety at the intersection.

Anyone with questions can contact Milford’s Public Works Department. 

