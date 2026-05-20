SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Selbyville.
Police said the crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on May 20 when a Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was driving east on Lighthouse Road near Fenwick Shoals Boulevard.
Investigators said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a slight left curve, ran off the roadway and struck a concrete-and-metal safety barrier. The motorcycle operator, a 56-year-old Frankford man, was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lighthouse Road was closed for about four hours while troopers investigated the crash. The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266.