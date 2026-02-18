Property owners in Ocean City’s residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities will once again be able to obtain short-term rental licenses after the Ocean City Council voted unanimously to rescind its rental moratorium.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Property owners in Ocean City’s residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities will once again be able to obtain short-term rental licenses after the Ocean City Council voted unanimously to rescind its rental moratorium.

The decision came Tuesday night after town officials announced that a petition seeking a referendum on the moratorium had gathered more than enough valid signatures to move forward.

Realtor John Magathan said his clients were relieved by the council’s decision.

“They were very concerned about the status of being able to rent moving forward. But this is definitely going to be a sigh of relief,” Magathan said.

Ocean City Manager Terry McGean said the council does not plan to introduce new rental restrictions at this time.

“Right now their feeling is, let’s strictly enforce what’s on the books. And hope that everything works out. That we don’t see a recurrence of some of the problems that I think some saw in the R-1, in the MH communities in the past,” McGean said.

Terry Miller and her team, who submitted the petition, told CoastTV they were pleased with Tuesday’s outcome and hope the mayor and council will leave rental regulations unchanged. However, Magathan believes the issue could resurface.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you