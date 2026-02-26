House Fire

The Georgetown Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, Milton Fire Department and Georgetown EMS Station 93 were dispatched at approximately 9:29 p.m. Feb. 25, to the 400 block of Robinson Street for a reported structure fire. (Georgetown Fire Company)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Firefighters from multiple Sussex County departments battled a house fire Wednesday night on Robinson Street in Georgetown.

Firefighters forced their way into the house and brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, according to the Georgetown Fire Company. (Georgetown Fire Company)

Deputy Chief Rogers arrived to find a single-story home with fire coming through the roof. Firefighters forced their way into the house and brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, according to the Georgetown Fire Company. First responders remained at the scene for under two hours.

Between 25 and 30 firefighters responded to the call and no one was hurt, according to fire officials. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

