GEORGETOWN, Del. - Firefighters from multiple Sussex County departments battled a house fire Wednesday night on Robinson Street in Georgetown.
The Georgetown Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, Milton Fire Department and Georgetown EMS Station 93 were dispatched at approximately 9:29 p.m. Feb. 25, to the 400 block of Robinson Street for a reported structure fire.
Deputy Chief Rogers arrived to find a single-story home with fire coming through the roof. Firefighters forced their way into the house and brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, according to the Georgetown Fire Company. First responders remained at the scene for under two hours.
Between 25 and 30 firefighters responded to the call and no one was hurt, according to fire officials. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.