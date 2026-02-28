Muzzle 2 Tail to host Spring Fling event April 11

The Muzzle 2 Tail Spring Fling will bring live music, family activities and an Easter Bunny appearance to Lincoln on April 11. (Muzzle 2 Tail)

LINCOLN, Del. - The Muzzle 2 Tail Spring Fling is scheduled for April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The family-friendly event will include live music, 50/50 raffles and a playground area for children.

The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance from 1 to 2 p.m., with photo opportunities available for $5. According to the organization, proceeds from the photos will benefit Muzzle 2 Tail.

Muzzle 2 Tail says the event will take place at 8883 Clendaniel Pond Road and vendors interested in participating can contact event organizers for additional information.

