Nanticoke Indian Tribe celebrates 47th annual powwow in Milton.

MILTON, Del. — The sound of drums and singing filled the air this weekend as the Nanticoke Indian Tribe hosted its 47th annual powwow.
The two-day event brought together tribal members, visitors and vendors to celebrate culture, community and tradition.
Tribal Council member Melissa Jackson said the powwow is vital for preserving the tribe’s history and supporting its cultural institutions.
“It allows us to support our cultural center, and then it allows us to support our museum.,” Jackson said. “Every powwow that we have, those funds are used to run those two buildings.”
She added that the gathering also serves as a reminder of the tribe’s presence in Delaware.
“To teach people that we’re still here. Native Americans are still here,” Jackson said. “We’ve just assimilated so well that you can’t see us, but we’re trying to come out of that now.”
Throughout the weekend, attendees experienced dancing, storytelling, a flag presentation and rows of vendors selling handmade goods. For some, the highlight was the traditional food.
“It’s a once in a year opportunity to get frybread,” said local resident Jon Peterson. “If you haven’t tried frybread, you have to try it. It’s kind of like a hot donut with powdered sugar on it.”
Jackson said she hopes the powwow will continue to thrive for future generations. “It’s about our next seven generations, and without this generation doing it, the next seven won’t have anything,” she said.
Organizers said the powwow is expected to return to Milton next year.