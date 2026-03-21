NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Zone entertainment announced at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Del. - Dover Motor Speedway has announced a new round of Fan Zone entertainment for the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, with a variety of free attractions and performances planned for fans.
The Fan Zone will be open throughout race weekend, offering live entertainment, interactive activities and roaming performers designed for all ages.
The speedway says featured attractions include a large interactive maze, a comedy-style blackjack game, live micro wrestling, BMX and motorcycle stunt shows and bumper cars. Returning fan favorites also include the World’s Largest Rubber Duck and a beach-themed area known as Miles Beach.
Additional experiences include a kids play zone, a small animal area, roaming performers and hands-on activities throughout the venue.
Dover Motor Speedway says race weekend runs May 15 through May 17 and will include multiple NASCAR events leading up to the All-Star Race. Organizers say more Fan Zone attractions and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.