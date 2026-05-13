DOVER, Del. - NASCAR driver Ross Chastain and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) are continuing their annual partnership with two community engagement events to educate Delawareans about the consequences of impaired driving.
The first event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at Grotto Pizza in Dover where Chastain will sign autographs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., while OHS engages visitors with interactive educational activities, demonstrations, and trivia challenges. Chastain will help raise awareness with the “Use Your Melon” campaign.
For the second event, the partners will attend the Delaware State Fair on Monday, July 27, where OHS will set up an engagement booth to have direct conversations with Delawareans about impaired driving. Chastain will join OHS and sign autographs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In 2025, Delaware law enforcement efforts resulted in more than 4,400 arrests and citations statewide, reinforcing the continued importance of impaired-driving prevention efforts.