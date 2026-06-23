MARYLAND - The National Park Service announced new grants for land acquisition and development of parks in Maryland.
The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program provides a 50/50 matching grant for park projects in areas with a population of 25,000 or more people. The program said they have a preference for projects in low-income communities. These grants range from $300,000 to $15,000,000. Applications are due to the state by Sept. 1, 2026.
The Readiness and Recreation Initiative also provides 50/50 matching grants. The program is only available to projects acquiring land to build parks or adding recreational opportunities. These grants range from $250,000 to $3,000,000 and accept applications on a rolling basis.
Counties, towns and state agencies can apply to these grants through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.