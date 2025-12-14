GEORGETOWN, Del. — Hundreds of families across the region welcomed new furry companions this weekend, as the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Mega Adoption Event found homes for 943 pets just in time for the holidays.
The large-scale initiative, hosted in partnership with national nonprofit Petco Love and several area shelters, was held across Brandywine Valley SPCA locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C., along with partner shelters in New Jersey.
Over two days, the adoption drive connected 525 dogs, 415 cats, and three other animals with forever homes.
“What an amazing two days for pets in need,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. “So many families didn’t let the weather stop them from coming out to give these great companions a second chance.”
Adoptable pets ranged from puppies and kittens to seniors and long-time shelter residents. Among those adopted were Hunter, the longest-resident dog, and Felix and Otis, two recent cruelty survivors.
Participating BVSPCA campuses included West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, Lancaster, New Castle, Dover, Georgetown, and Washington, D.C. Additional partner organizations included the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey, Humane Animal Partners Delaware, Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, and Faithful Friends Animal Society.
To support ongoing adoption and rescue efforts, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is accepting donations at bvspca.org/donate.