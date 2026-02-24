Neighbors in coastal Delaware dig out after winter blast

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Across coastal Delaware, people spent the day shoveling heavy snow as towering piles lined neighborhoods and driveways, leaving many temporarily stranded in their homes.
“This is immobile,” said Yasmine Dolan, who lives in Lewes, describing the hardened snow blocking her driveway.
In nearby Milton, Paul Hanley said he is slowly getting the job done.
“Well, yes, back at it again today,” Hanley said. “I did some yesterday, and there was no rush because you really couldn’t even get out of the neighborhood yesterday.”
Elizabeth Powell said the snow has been especially difficult to clear.
“Well, we weren’t going anywhere, not because of our effort, but they just plowed us right into our driveway,” Powell said. “You can’t move that. It’s a solid rock.”
Although Delaware’s travel ban has now been lifted, conditions vary widely. Major highways such as Route 1 have largely been cleared, allowing drivers to cautiously return to the roads. However, some local streets, including those in downtown Lewes, remain snow-covered and difficult to navigate.
After experiencing the harsh conditions of winter 2026, many said they are ready to move on from the season.
“I’m ready for summertime,” Hanley said.
For now, however, the work continues, with shovels scraping pavement as people dig out from one of the season’s toughest storms.