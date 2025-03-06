OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A proposed development in Sussex County could soon bring 46 new condos to a plot of land currently zoned for agricultural use.
Developers aim to transform the site into Gulfstream Glen Cove, but they need county approval to change the zoning designation from Agricultural Residential to Medium Density Residential. If the county approves the zoning change, developers would also need a land use permit to begin construction.
The proposal was deferred for further review by the Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, leaving locals divided on the potential project.
Brian Thomas, a nearby local, expressed concerns about the new development, emphasizing the need for developers to consider the established community in nearby areas. "I don't like to see it coming in," Thomas said. "I would like to see them respect the people who live in the area already."
However, Rob Foucett, another Ocean View local, views the development more positively, noting that the land is privately owned. "It's better here than somewhere where they’re going to use up farmland," Foucett said.
Documents submitted by the developers assure that care will be taken to preserve many of the large trees on the property during any potential construction.