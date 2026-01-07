GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Sussex Conservation District is launching a new Community Conservation Assistance Program to help homeowners and homeowner associations in Sussex County implement projects that reduce stormwater runoff and improve water quality.
The program, known as CCAP, expands the district’s services beyond its traditional focus on agriculture by offering technical guidance and up to 75% reimbursement — capped at $7,500 — for approved small-scale conservation projects on non-agricultural properties.
Eligible projects include rain gardens, conservation landscaping, tree planting, stormwater facility upgrades, and other best management practices that reduce nonpoint source pollution and support local ecosystems.
“Communities play an important role in protecting our local waterways,” said Jessica Watson, director of the sediment and stormwater program. “This program gives homeowners and HOAs the tools and support they need to be part of the solution, while advancing broader conservation goals across Sussex County.”
All landowners and homeowner associations in Sussex County are eligible. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, depending on available funding.
To begin the process, participants must fill out an online interest form, which allows staff to evaluate the property, confirm eligibility, and suggest suitable conservation methods. Submitting the form does not guarantee funding.
For more information or to complete the interest form, visit www.sussexconservation.org or go to tinyurl.com/scd-ccap.