REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Despite the summer season coming to a close, the City of Rehoboth Beach is experimenting with ways to improve accessibility to its beaches.
Recently, the city announced on Facebook that it has installed "all-natural coco mats" at the two Rehoboth Avenue beach access points. The city already utilized blue mats to help people get on and off of the beach, but believe that these mats will likely be less slippery when they get wet.
The city is looking for feedback on the new mats before making the switch. Input can be left on Reach Out Rehoboth or via email at feedback@cityofrehoboth.com.