DELAWARE — New federal hemp restrictions take effect Thursday, Nov. 12, banning certain synthetic cannabinoids as Delaware businesses prepare for additional restrictions next month.
According to the Congressional Research Service, the law will redefine hemp as cannabis containing a maximum of 0.3% total THC by dry weight and limit finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products to 0.4 milligrams of THC and similar compounds per container beginning Dec. 11.
Hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant commonly used in products such as CBD oils, lotions and beverages.
The changes have raised concerns among local businesses. As CoastTV previously reported, Dewey Beer Co. has opposed the amendment, while Stephen Provost, owner of Scubees CBD Boutique, warned it could force his business to close.
“It’s going to be detrimental to my business. Basically, it’s going to shut me down overnight,” Provost said.
The U.S. Hemp Roundtable has warned the restrictions could threaten much of the nation’s estimated $7 billion hemp industry.
The federal changes follow separate Delaware restrictions on THC-infused beverage sales, which have also drawn opposition from local businesses.