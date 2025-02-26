DELAWARE- The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, which now includes 17 members, elected Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha as chair and Rep. Franklin Cooke as vice-chair during leadership elections this week. The caucus has reached its largest membership in history.
The caucus, composed of state representatives and senators, promotes fairness and equity while advocating for African Americans and other marginalized communities in Delaware’s legislative process. Since its founding in 2019 by Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden, the caucus says it has played a role in passing legislation addressing racial inequities, criminal justice reform, and education initiatives.
Rep. Chukwuocha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the caucus and emphasized the importance of continuing its advocacy work. Rep. Cooke highlighted the need to address pressing issues such as crime, public safety, health, and education while working to improve the systems that serve local communities.
Outgoing chair Rep. Kendra Johnson reflected on the progress made during her tenure, including the passage of criminal justice and law enforcement reforms. She voiced confidence in the new leadership’s ability to address ongoing challenges and continue advancing the caucus’ mission.
House Speaker Valerie Longhurst acknowledged the caucus’ influence on statewide policy and expressed enthusiasm for the leadership transition. Sen. Darius Brown pointed to the caucus’ success in championing legislative priorities such as criminal justice reform and the Equal Rights Amendment, stating that its efforts have contributed to a fairer and safer Delaware.
In recent years, the caucus has led important initiatives, including the Justice for All Agenda and efforts to ensure Black history is incorporated into school curriculums. According to the caucus, it remains committed to advancing policies that promote equality and address disparities affecting Black communities across Delaware.