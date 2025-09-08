BERLIN, Md.- A new era of public safety on the Eastern Shore begins Tuesday, Sept. 9, as Maryland leaders gather for the official ribbon cutting of the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack “V” in Worcester County.
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will join Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry, elected leaders, and past and present members of the agency for the ceremony at 1 p.m.
Officials say the new facility, located at 9758 Ocean Gateway, replaces the previous barrack built in 1976. It features modern upgrades, including larger briefing and classroom spaces, an improved car maintenance garage, a secure sally port, and enhanced visibility from U.S. Route 50.
According to the Maryland State Police, the site will also house an expanded forensic sciences laboratory. The Berlin branch of the Forensic Sciences Division now features state-of-the-art technology in areas such as controlled dangerous substances, crime scene analysis, latent prints and impressions, and toxicology.
The Controlled Dangerous Substances Unit has served the Eastern Shore since 1991, and with the addition of new disciplines, state leaders say that forensic services for Worcester County and neighboring areas will be significantly strengthened.