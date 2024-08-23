WOODBRIDGE, Del. - The Woodbridge School District has shared that they will be using metal detectors at athletic events.
In a Facebook post shared by the school district, they said, "The Woodbridge School District remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of all students, staff and visitors attending football games."
The metal detectors will be placed at both the home and visitors entrances at the Woodbridge High School. They are set to be in place for the first football game of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29.
