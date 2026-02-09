WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor marked a successful launch of its Paid Leave program after the Division of Paid Leave began accepting claims Jan. 1 and issued its first payments during the first week of February.
The department said the initial rollout shows its commitment to supporting Delaware employees while ensuring claims are valid and the submission process remains smooth.
According to data released by the Division of Paid Leave, approved claims so far fall into several categories:
44.6% medical leave, allowing employees time to address their own serious health condition.
42% parental leave, providing time off to welcome a new child through birth, adoption or foster placement.
13.2% family caregiver leave, allowing employees to care for a family member with a serious health condition.
Less than 1% qualified exigency leave, which supports employees preparing for a family member’s overseas military deployment.
“Behind Delaware’s Paid Leave program is a tireless team who is dedicated to providing this benefit securely and on time,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “We are proud to mark a successful launch and will continue to make improvements to the system as we enter our first year of full implementation.”
Chris Counihan, director of Delaware Paid Leave, said the program is already helping employees manage significant life events.
“The Delaware Paid Leave program has hit the ground running in 2026, supporting Delaware employees as they navigate their own unique life moments,” Counihan said. “Sometimes these moments are planned for and expected, while other times they’re not. Whether the circumstances surrounding a claim are good or bad, we want everyone who has access to this program to know that claims are being processed quickly and efficiently so that individuals can get the time they need to care for themselves or a loved one.”
The Division of Paid Leave continues to provide resources for both employees and employers, including an employee information hub with frequently asked questions, guides, webinars and a benefits contribution calculator. Employers can access compliance tools, timelines and technical guidance.
Help is available 24 hours a day by calling 302-761-8375 or emailing PFML@delaware.gov. Additional information about the program can be found at de.gov/paidleave.