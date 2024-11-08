MILTON, Del. - About 60 more parking spots are being put next to the Milton Historical Society, after an agreement between the town and the society at a meeting Nov. 4. The town will lease the land from the Historical Society.
According to town councilman, Scotty Edler, the construction will most likely start around spring 2025 and be complete by summer 2025.
"This will more than double the amount of parking we have in this downtown business district," said Edler.
Edler says this is a no brainer because this is the last chance to build something of this size and magnitude in the area.
Whether the parking lot will be a paid lot is still up for discussion.
According to Edler, the parking lot will be paid for by CRT money from Stell Parker Selby and Russ Huxtable, developer impact fees and some grant money going towards the handicap accessible spots.
Some locals, like Glen Vernon, are happy with this idea.
"I think it's going to be a tremendous boom to downtown," said Vernon. "When the tourists are in town and the locals come to town, there's no parking spots, and it hampers the amount of business were able to do."