Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There is an increased risk of fire spread today. Northwest winds this morning will range from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, though humidity values will remain above 30 percent during this time. After noon later today, relative humidity values will fall to 20 to 25 percent, but at that time, winds become north and will diminish to 5 to 10 mph. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Burn restrictions and burn bans are in effect for some areas. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area.