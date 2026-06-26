REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A new fitness business offering Pilates classes followed by supervised time with puppies has opened in Rehoboth Beach, expanding a concept that combines exercise with animal interaction.
Puppies and Pilates launched its Rehoboth Beach location on June 20, following openings earlier this year in Washington, D.C., Arlington, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland.
The business offers a 45-minute instructor-led Pilates class followed by 30 minutes of scheduled interaction with puppies in a supervised setting. According to the company, the puppies are included in an early socialization program before going to their future homes.
Founder Bethany Kazaba said the concept was created to bring together fitness, community and animal interaction.
“I’ve spent my career helping Landlords and Tenants bring businesses to life,” Kazaba said. “Puppies and Pilates is the culmination of things that mean a lot to me—physical and mental health, community, and animals.”
The company says its Pilates programming was developed by Director of Operations Alex Perrin, in collaboration with instructors. Perrin is the Owner, Founder and CEO of Cut Seven, a high-intensity fitness studio. He said the focus remains on providing a structured fitness class.
“Participants are getting a real workout first and foremost,” Perrin said. “The puppies add an element of joy and connection, but the foundation is an athletic, modern approach to Pilates that people will come back for again and again.”
According to the company, classes in Rehoboth Beach are scheduled on Thursdays through Sundays, with four sessions offered each day. Attendance is capped at 30 participants per class, and participants must be at least 12 years old. The business said mocktails are also available during the post-workout wellness portion of the experience.
The company said classes cost $65 per person and are available by advance online registration.