DELMARVA - A recent poll of 2,000 residents in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., found that 52 percent believe environmental challenges facing the Chesapeake Bay will become more serious over the next five years, while 12 percent of those Chesapeake Bay-area residents expect challenges to become less serious.
The poll, commissioned by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, found that 55 percent of respondents think Chesapeake Bay restoration has become more of a priority over the last 10 years. According to the CBF, survey participants identified several key areas for improvement, including reducing pollutants, protecting fish and oysters and improving water quality. Other concerns included habitat preservation, toxic contamination, and climate-related changes.
Additional survey results showed that 72 percent of respondents believe restoration efforts also address climate change. Among specific concerns, 51 percent cited plastic waste, followed by toxic pollution (47 percent), stormwater runoff (36 percent), and climate change (35 percent).
CBF says the poll was conducted by Ipsos in October 2024. It surveyed 2,000 adults aged 18 to 99 living in counties within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania (plus Philadelphia) and Washington, D.C.
The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, a federal-state partnership guiding restoration efforts, is scheduled for revision in 2025. The agreement sets goals for pollution reduction, habitat protection, and environmental education. According to CBF, federal and state officials will meet on March 28 to begin discussions on updates, with a final version expected by the end of the year.