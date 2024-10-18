X-Ray

DOVER, Del. - Veterans living in Kent and Sussex counties will soon have closer access to X-ray and CT scan services with the opening of a new Radiology Suite at the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Kent County Clinic in Dover.

The suite, located in the Blue Hen Mall Plaza at 655 South Bay Road., Suite 3C, will begin offering appointments for CT scans on Oct. 28, followed by X-ray services on Oct. 30.

"Expanding in-house radiology services with X-ray and CT in lower Delaware will help reduce unnecessary travel-time for our Veterans," said Vamsee Potluri, executive director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center. "This is one of many examples of how we are taking feedback and expanding resources for our Veterans, making it easier for them to receive care proximate to home."

Radiology services will be an addition to the clinic’s general health care, eye care, podiatry, physical therapy behavioral health, women’s health, blood work, vaccinations and more that is now offered.

