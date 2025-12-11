SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Zoo has welcomed a new spectacled owl named Bosque, a 1-year-old male whose name means “forest” in Spanish. Bosque joins the zoo’s longtime resident owl, Luna, a 28-year-old female.
The zoo says the two owls have already shown positive affiliative behaviors, making their introduction both smooth and socially enriching, according to zoo staff. Visitors can now view the pair on habitat and learn more about their species’ critical role in tropical forest ecosystems.
The Salisbury Zoo has cared for spectacled owls since 1988. Bosque’s arrival follows the recent relocation of a second female owl from Salisbury to a Florida facility — a move designed to create two compatible pairs and support the wellbeing of all the owls involved.
Although the age difference between Bosque and Luna makes breeding unlikely, zoo staff emphasize that the pairing provides valuable social benefits for both owls.
“Bosque and Luna help us share the story of forest ecosystems and why protecting old-growth habitat matters,” said Luke Krider, Animal Collections at the Salisbury Zoo. “By caring for this species, we’re able to build empathy for wildlife and inspire visitors to take meaningful steps that support conservation.”
Spectacled owls are currently classified as Least Concern due to stable populations in the wild, but they are increasingly threatened by deforestation and habitat degradation — issues that also affect old-growth forests in the United States.
The zoo’s education programs aim to raise awareness about these threats and connect people with opportunities to help protect wild spaces.