Ocean City

The book was collaboratively created by second graders in Mackenzie Keyser’s class, who wrote the story and illustrated it together.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new storybook aimed at raising awareness about beach cleanliness was unveiled on Sunday in a celebratory event that combined community spirit with environmental advocacy. Titled "Keep Our Beaches Clean! What If Everybody Did That?", the book emphasizes the importance of picking up trash and caring for the environment.

Susan Petito, the Recreation and Parks Director for Ocean City, expressed her enthusiasm for the book’s message. "This particular story really means a lot to me because of its environmental message," she said. "It came from the community, and parks are where community grows."

The book was collaboratively created by second graders in Mackenzie Keyser’s class, who wrote the story and illustrated it together. Their efforts caught the attention of professional surfer Kelly Slater, who who helped with its publication. To commemorate the occasion, various organizations gathered for a ribbon-cutting.

Mackenzie Keyser remarked on the unique community involvement surrounding the project. "One thing that the publisher told me was that they have never had a community come around a book like this before, and I think that just attests to how amazing Ocean City is," she said.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to purchase copies of the book, with some young authors present to sign their work. The creators hope that the story will inspire others to take action and clean up after themselves when visiting the beach.

The launch of "Keep Our Beaches Clean! What If Everybody Did That?" serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to maintain the natural beauty of Ocean City’s shores.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you