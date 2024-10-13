OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new storybook aimed at raising awareness about beach cleanliness was unveiled on Sunday in a celebratory event that combined community spirit with environmental advocacy. Titled "Keep Our Beaches Clean! What If Everybody Did That?", the book emphasizes the importance of picking up trash and caring for the environment.
Susan Petito, the Recreation and Parks Director for Ocean City, expressed her enthusiasm for the book’s message. "This particular story really means a lot to me because of its environmental message," she said. "It came from the community, and parks are where community grows."
The book was collaboratively created by second graders in Mackenzie Keyser’s class, who wrote the story and illustrated it together. Their efforts caught the attention of professional surfer Kelly Slater, who who helped with its publication. To commemorate the occasion, various organizations gathered for a ribbon-cutting.
Mackenzie Keyser remarked on the unique community involvement surrounding the project. "One thing that the publisher told me was that they have never had a community come around a book like this before, and I think that just attests to how amazing Ocean City is," she said.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to purchase copies of the book, with some young authors present to sign their work. The creators hope that the story will inspire others to take action and clean up after themselves when visiting the beach.
The launch of "Keep Our Beaches Clean! What If Everybody Did That?" serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to maintain the natural beauty of Ocean City’s shores.