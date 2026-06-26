REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new traffic light is now active at Holland Glade Road and Coastal Highway, adding another signal to a busy stretch of Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach.
The light includes new crosswalks across Coastal Highway. Once the full project is complete, drivers will be able to cross over and head southbound from the area, improving access near Holland Glade Road.
C.R. McLeod with the Delaware Department of Transportation says the full project is expected to be completed later this summer. Additional updates are expected once the contractor provides more information.
The new signal has drawn mixed reactions from people who use Coastal Highway every day. Some drivers say the light will make the area safer by slowing down traffic. Others say they are concerned about backups on an already congested road.
Pedestrians and cyclists say the crosswalks are a welcome safety improvement, especially in an area where crossing Coastal Highway can be difficult. But some say navigating the construction zone remains confusing.
“I almost got hit by a car here one time because they weren’t stopping,” pedestrian Carlette McVicker said. “So I feel like the crosswalk here is much better.”
The Holland Glade Road light now joins 13 other traffic signals on Coastal Highway between Five Points and Dewey Beach.
Rand Lytton, who drives Coastal Highway often, said he sees the light as a positive addition. “I think it’s a plus for Route 1,” Lytton said.Lytton said the light could help drivers leaving Rehoboth Beach and force speeders to slow down.“The light will be very advantageous for people leaving Rehoboth Beach,” he said.
The signal is now up, but more work remains along Coastal Highway before the project is finished.